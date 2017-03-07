Use a Torrent-downloader, such as

http://www.utorrent.com/intl/

install. (It's legal and the software is clean!)

Download:

https://t.co/gpBxJAoYD5

decriptionprase:

SplinterItIntoAThousandPiecesAndScatterItIntoTheWinds

Open HTML-File in your browser.

The CIA's Engineering Development Group (EDG) management system contains around 500 different projects (only some of which are documented by "Year Zero") each with their own sub-projects, malware and hacker tools.

The majority of these projects relate to tools that are used for penetration, infestation ("implanting"), control, and exfiltration.

Another branch of development focuses on the development and operation of Listening Posts (LP) and Command and Control (C2) systems used to communicate with and control CIA implants; special projects are used to target specific hardware from routers to smart TVs.

Some example projects are described below, but see the table of contents for the full list of projects described by WikiLeaks' "Year Zero".

Share This:

































